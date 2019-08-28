El Al Starts Selling Tickets for First Direct Flights to Tokyo

CTech – Israel’s national carrier El Al Israel Airlines has begun selling direct flights to Tokyo, the company announced Tuesday. Ticket prices start at $999 for a roundtrip, and the duration of the flights is expected to be 11.5 hours from Tel Aviv to Tokyo and 12.5 hours in the opposite direction. The first flight is set to take off from Tel Aviv on March 11, 2020.

In May, El Al announced it will launch a thrice-weekly direct route connecting Tokyo’s Narita Airport to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, set to employ the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.