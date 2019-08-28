Wednesday, August 28th | 27 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki Wins Gold Medal at World Championship in Tokyo

Hamas Says Gaza Blasts That Killed Three Policemen Were Suicide Bombings

Warplanes Strike Near Turkish Military Post in Northwest Syria: Monitor, Security Source

Alabama Republicans Seek to Expel Rep. Ilhan Omar From Congress

Resolution to Boycott Israeli Academic Institutions on Docket for Annual Poli-Sci Conference

US Sanctions Networks It Says Are Connected to Iran’s Government, Military

Danon Demands UN Recognize Syria’s Culpability for Iranian Actions on Its Soil

Father of Murdered Israeli Teen to be Discharged From Hospital

When Jews Kept Quiet

Bolton: Trump’s Willingness to Meet Iranian Leaders is Not a Policy Shift

August 28, 2019 10:16 am
0

Explosions Hit Gaza Police Checkpoints, Three Dead: Officials

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People sit in a car as a member of Palestinian Hamas security forces checks an identity card at a checkpoint in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Aug. 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

Explosions hit two police checkpoints in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing three officers and wounding several other Palestinians, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said, declaring a state of emergency after the blasts.

Such attacks on Hamas, which has the most powerful armed apparatus in the enclave, were rare.

Interior Ministry spokesman, Eyad Al-Bozom, said security forces were making progress in their pursuit of those behind the explosions, but he did not disclose further details.

“The sinful hands that carried out this crime will not escape punishment,” said Bozom.

Related coverage

August 28, 2019 12:36 pm
0

Hamas Says Gaza Blasts That Killed Three Policemen Were Suicide Bombings

Hamas said on Wednesday that explosions that killed three police officers in Gaza on Tuesday were carried out by two...

A spokesman for the Israeli military said he knew of no involvement by Israel in the back-to-back incidents in Gaza city at a time of simmering cross-border confrontations with Hamas, the Palestinian enclave’s ruling Islamists.

The first blast destroyed a motorcycle as it passed a police checkpoint, witnesses said. Two police officers were killed and a third Palestinian wounded. It was not immediately clear if the riders were among the casualties.

The second explosion, less than an hour later, killed one officer and wounded several people at a police checkpoint elsewhere in the city, the interior ministry said. The ministry declared a state of emergency throughout Gaza, putting security forces on alert.

Hamas, which took over Gaza in a 2007 civil war with the forces of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, has at times faced internal opposition from more stringent Islamist militants aligned with al Qaeda or Islamic State.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.