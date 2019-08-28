Wednesday, August 28th | 27 Av 5779

August 28, 2019 9:58 am
0

Florida Man Gets 15 Months for Threatening to Kill Bernie Sanders

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally at Brooklyn College in New York, March 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Andrew Kelly.

A Florida man was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Friday for threatening to behead US Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, federal prosecutors said.

The man, 58-year-old Robert Pratersch of Kissimmee, in September 2018 left three voicemail messages at Sanders’ Vermont office where he made antisemitic threats and threatened to kill Sanders by beheading him in an “ISIS-style” video.

Pratersch was convicted in April of threatening a federal official and making threats over interstate communications media in April. He could have been sentenced to as much as 15 years in prison.

A public defender representing Pratersch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

