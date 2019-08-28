Wednesday, August 28th | 27 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 US Voters Disapprove of Trump’s Jewish ‘Disloyalty’ Comment

Lebanese Army Fires at Israeli Drones Near Border

Video Shows Hezbollah Members Attacking UN Vehicles in South Lebanon

Ex-ADL Chief Defends Bret Stephens in Bedbug Brouhaha

White House Official: Trump Peace Plan Won’t Be Unveiled Before Israel’s Elections Next Month

Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki Wins Gold Medal at World Championship in Tokyo

Hamas Says Gaza Blasts That Killed Three Policemen Were Suicide Bombings

Warplanes Strike Near Turkish Military Post in Northwest Syria: Monitor, Security Source

Alabama Republicans Seek to Expel Rep. Ilhan Omar From Congress

Resolution to Boycott Israeli Academic Institutions on Docket for Annual Poli-Sci Conference

August 28, 2019 10:06 am
0

Honduran President to Inaugurate ‘Diplomatic Office’ in Jerusalem

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during a news conference at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Aug. 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Jorge Cabrera.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will travel to Jerusalem to inaugurate a “diplomatic office” in the city on Sept. 1, the Honduran government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The office represents an extension of Honduras’s embassy in the country, the Honduran government said.

Hernandez said in March that he would open a trade office in Jerusalem. It was not immediately clear how the diplomatic office would be related to a trade office.

The Honduran president’s office and Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related coverage

August 28, 2019 4:48 pm
0

Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 US Voters Disapprove of Trump’s Jewish ‘Disloyalty’ Comment

A majority of American voters rejected President Donald Trump’s comment last week that US Jews who supported Democrats were either...

Hernandez has in recent months signaled that his government is mulling moving the Honduran embassy to Jerusalem.

His comments follow the formal recognition by US President Donald Trump of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. Last May, Trump moved the US embassy to the disputed city.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.