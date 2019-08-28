Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki Wins Gold Medal at World Championship in Tokyo

Israeli judoka Sagi Muki won the gold medal at the World Judo Championship in Tokyo on Wednesday, becoming the first Israeli to accomplish such a feat.

The Israeli news site Mako reported that Muki burst into tears in the ring after winning the championship by beating Belgian judoka Matthias Casse.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Muki in a video call after Muki’s win, saying, “Well done, Sagi. You have brought great honor to Israel.”

“You have proven what I have said all the time — thanks to talented people like you, we have made Israel a judo superpower,” the prime minister noted.

“So well done to all of you,” Netanyahu added. “Really, truly outstanding. Come to the prime minister’s office with the medal. Well done.”

Muki replied, “I will come, I will come. Thank you very much. I must say that representing Israel is a privilege. Many Israelis came here. Representing Israel is one of the things that gives me the most motivation, so I am so happy to be part of this country.”

Goosebumps. HaTikvah, Israel’s national anthem, in Tokyo after Sagi Muki wins the Judo World Championship in his weight. pic.twitter.com/xH2iK5Wtrj — Dani Dayan (@AmbDaniDayan) August 28, 2019

To reach the championship, Muki won four of five fights against Casse, and entered the final by defeating Egyptian judoka Mohamed Abdelaal.

The fight with Abdelaal was marked by controversy after Abdelaal refused to shake hands or bow to Muki, as is traditional after a match.

Blind hate at the World Judo Championships in Tokyo. Once again an Egyptian athlete refuses to shake hands with an Israeli. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/jGgkAmzGmE — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) August 28, 2019

In another such incident, the Iranian contender Saeid Mollaei threatened to drop out if he was chosen to fight Muki. In the end, no match took place between the two judokas.