EU Foreign Policy Chief Says New US-Iran Agreement Must Compliment 2015 Nuclear Deal

JNS.org – Any US effort to broker a new security agreement with Iran must not come at the expense of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Her remarks came in the wake of US President Donald Trump saying this week that there is a “really good chance” he would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the coming weeks to attempt to smooth out the ruffled relationship between the United States and Iran.

According to Mogherini, the JCPOA, having been born out of a UN Security Council resolution, can’t be done away with. “What is existing needs to be preserved,” she said.

However, she added that US efforts which complement the original agreement are welcome and that “we will always be there to accompany and support this approach.”