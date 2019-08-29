Thursday, August 29th | 28 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Judoka Who Faced Prejudice on Way to World Title Sets Eyes on Next Goal — Olympic Gold

Germany Makes Citizenship Easier for Descendants of Refugees from Nazis

Turkey’s Erdogan Says Won’t Allow US Stalling on Syria Deal

Could Israel’s Religious Parties Surge in Next Round of Elections?

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says New US-Iran Agreement Must Compliment 2015 Nuclear Deal

Gaza Rocket Triggers Sirens, Causes Evacuation in Southern Israeli Town

Report: US Cyberattack Hurt Iranian Capability to Target Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf

IfNotNow Activist Hurls Dual-Loyalty Charge at Democratic Jewish Congressman

Israeli Military Reveals Identities of Iranian Commanders Behind Hezbollah Precision Missile Program

Israeli Defense Contractor Rafael Opens New Facility in India

August 29, 2019 10:45 am
0

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says New US-Iran Agreement Must Compliment 2015 Nuclear Deal

avatar by JNS.org

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif at a meeting on the implementation of the JCPOA, on Sept. 22, 2016, in New York. Photo: UN Photo / Amanda Voisard.

JNS.org – Any US effort to broker a new security agreement with Iran must not come at the expense of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Her remarks came in the wake of US President Donald Trump saying this week that there is a “really good chance” he would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the coming weeks to attempt to smooth out the ruffled relationship between the United States and Iran.

According to Mogherini, the JCPOA, having been born out of a UN Security Council resolution, can’t be done away with. “What is existing needs to be preserved,” she said.

However, she added that US efforts which complement the original agreement are welcome and that “we will always be there to accompany and support this approach.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.