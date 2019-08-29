Thursday, August 29th | 28 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Germany Welcomes US Readiness to Talk With Iran

Unlikely Absorption Centers: ‘Olim’ Find Soft Landing in Israel Through Non-Profit Work

Israel Can’t Treat Its Own Destruction as a Legitimate Aim

Winds of Change Are Blowing in the Arab-Israeli Street

Fourteen Years Since the Destruction of Gush Katif

Gaza’s Interior Ministry Warns Reporters Not to Do Any Real Reporting on ISIS Attacks

Chutzpah: How Israel Became a Hub of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Why Jews Should Experience the Palestinian Perspective

Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 US Voters Disapprove of Trump’s Jewish ‘Disloyalty’ Comment

Lebanese Army Fires at Israeli Drones Near Border

August 29, 2019 8:56 am
0

Germany Welcomes US Readiness to Talk With Iran

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that his country welcomed signs the United States was more willing to discuss the Iranian nuclear deal and that every country, including Iran, should work to end the impasse.

“We welcome the result of the G7 summit in Biarritz, namely that the United States is more willing to talk… Everyone must contribute, including Iran, towards de-escalating the situation in the region and we want to play our part too,” Maas told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would meet Iran’s president under the right circumstances to end a confrontation over a 2015 nuclear deal.

“Everything that contributes to a de-escalation is helpful. No side wants a war. We need to look into the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and we want to find as great as possible unity in the European Union,” Maas continued.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.