Israeli Military Reveals Identities of Iranian Commanders Behind Hezbollah Precision Missile Program

The Israeli military published a video on Thursday revealing the identities of Iranian Quds Force commanders it accused of running the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah’s precision missile program.

The IDF said Hezbollah — a Shi’a proxy of the Tehran regime — was “coming dangerously close” to “becoming the first terror group in the world armed with these lethal capabilities.”

According to the IDF, the named individuals were located in Lebanon.

“Iran and Israel don’t share a border,” the IDF noted, “so Iran came to a country that does.”

“They strategically built weapons manufacturing sites in civilian areas in Lebanon using the people of Lebanon as human shields while preparing to attack the people of Israel,” it added.

“If terror groups get access to precision guided missiles, they’ll be able to remotely attack any target of their choice,” the IDF pointed out. “We won’t let Hezbollah get their hands on these weapons, because if they become the first, they won’t be the last.”

Watch the video below: