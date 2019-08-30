Friday, August 30th | 29 Av 5779

August 30, 2019 3:34 pm
0

IDF Soldier Lightly Wounded in Continued Gaza Border Unrest

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A riot on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, March 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

Around 6,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, throwing rocks, firebombs and explosive devices at IDF troops.

The soldiers responded with riot-dispersal means. One soldier was lightly wounded in the unrest, and an IDF military vehicle was damaged.

According to medical officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza, 75 Palestinians were injured on the border on Friday.

Also on Friday, the IDF detained four Palestinians who had crossed the border from Gaza armed with a grenade and a knife.

Border violence has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” demonstrations began in March 2018.

