Anti-Tank Missiles Fired at Israeli Military Positions in Northern Israel, IDF Retaliates, Hezbollah Claims Responsibility

A Hezbollah terror attack against the Israeli military took place on Sunday.

The IDF’s official Twitter page posted on Sunday afternoon, “Anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon hit IDF military positions in northern Israel. We returned fire toward the source of the attack in southern Lebanon.”

Anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon hit IDF military positions in northern Israel. We returned fire toward the source of the attack in southern Lebanon. We will continue to update as the situation develops. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 1, 2019

The IDF stated that this is a developing situation and further updates would be forthcoming.

The Lebanese terror group Hezbollah claimed credit for the attack.

Israeli news site Mako reports that the attack took place near the northern Israeli moshav Avivim. Three to four rockets were fired in total.

An IDF vehicle was reportedly the target and there was damage as a result of the attack. The IDF responded with tank and artillery fire.

Lebanese media sources are claiming that the projectiles used were Kornet anti-tank missiles and that the IDF response has included at least 30 retaliatory strikes.

Israeli communities up to four kilometers from the border have been told to open their shelters.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “I have held consultations with the chief of staff and IDF generals an hour ago. We were attacked with several anti-tank missiles, and responded with a hundred shells and fire from the air by various means.”

“We are in consultation regarding what comes next,” he added.

“My instructions are to be prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister said. “At this moment I can announce important news — we have no one injured, not injured and not even scratched.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin issued a statement saying, “All those who seek to harm us know that we are ready and willing to protect the citizens of Israel.”

“We are ready, and do not want to show you how ready,” he added. “Quiet will only prevail if it exists on both sides of the border.”

Benny Gantz, the former IDF chief of staff and co-leader of the leading opposition party, Blue and White, said, “The government of Lebanon should know that it will bear the responsibility for all terrorist activities undertaken on its soil.”

“We know that the IDF and security forces are prepared for any challenge and it isn’t recommended for anyone to test us,” he added.

“Regarding action against anyone who tries to hurt the citizens of Israel or its sovereignty, there is no opposition and coalition,” Gantz asserted. “In light of the security situation, I have issued instructions to freeze the [election] campaign at this stage until the security events become clear.”

President Donald Trump’s special Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt expressed the administration’s support for Israel, tweeting, “The US stands w/ Israel & fully supports its right to defend itself against all attacks.”

Missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel. Iran has proxies in Lebanon & Gaza that harm Israel, undermine chances for peace & threaten a better future for Palestinians. The US stands w/ Israel & fully supports its right to defend itself against all attacks. — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) September 1, 2019

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri reportedly requested that France, the US, and the UN intervene to prevent further escalation. The international peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, also asked both sides to restrain themselves.

Israeli news site Walla reports that Ali Shamkhani, head of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said that the attack was a “retaliatory action by the axis of resistance.”

Hezbollah’s policies, he asserted, are “based on the defense of Lebanon’s interests.”

Iran is Hezbollah’s strongest supporter and uses the terror group to exercise significant control over Lebanon and Syria.