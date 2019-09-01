Sunday, September 1st | 1 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fitch Affirms Israel’s A+ Rating, Citing Strong Growth

BDS Proponents Push for Publicity as New School Year Looms

An Inside Look at the Struggle Against ISIS

Russia Says US Strikes in Syria’s Idlib Put Ceasefire at Risk: Reports

Israeli Drone Dropped Incendiary Substance in Border Forest: Lebanon Army

Germany Asks for Forgiveness as Poland Marks 80th Anniversary of War

Anti-Tank Missiles Fired at Israeli Military Positions in Northern Israel, IDF Retaliates, Hezbollah Claims Responsibility

Despite Threat of Attack, Israelis Celebrate in Northern Border City

Israeli Mentalist Lior Suchard Joins Personal Assistant Robot Developer Temi

Netanyahu Once Again Vows to Annex Settlements in Judea and Samaria

September 1, 2019 12:41 pm
0

Fitch Affirms Israel’s A+ Rating, Citing Strong Growth

avatar by Omri Milman / CTech

The lobby of Tel Aviv’s stock exchange. Photo: Wiki Commons.

CTech – On Thursday, Fitch Ratings affirmed Israel’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating of A+, with a stable outlook. In early August, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) did the same.

Fitch stated Israel’s macroeconomic performance has been strong, adding that its five-year average real GDP growth is “stronger than rating category peers and growth volatility has been lower.” The agency forecasts that Israel’s growth will remain strong in 2020-2021 despite fiscal tightening, close to three percent per year. Part of the tightening is expected to be alleviated by the start of gas output from the Leviathan offshore field in 2020. Fitch has also stated Israel’s external balance sheet remains strong, its international liquidity ratio has continued to improve, and its net external creditor position remains significantly stronger than the A median and stronger than the AA median.

However, Fitch stated Israel’s public finances remain weak relative to the A category, and that its central government budget deficit widened to 2.9 percent of GDP in 2018, though it was on target. The agency forecasts that the deficit will grow to 3.6 percent of GDP in 2019 — in line with the forecasts of the Israeli Ministry of Finance — meaning the government debt/GDP will continue to rise in the next two years. Furthermore, despite a downward trend seen since 2007, which ended in 2018, Israel’s debt/GDP for 2018, 61 percent, was still much higher than the A median of 49 percent.

Fitch’s analysts forecast that political and security risks will continue to constrain Israel’s ratings, though they state that its credit profile “has shown resilience to periodic conflict and political shocks over an extended timeframe.” An easing of the risks or a decrease in the debt/GDP ratio could better Israel’s rating, and vice versa.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.