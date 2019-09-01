Netanyahu Once Again Vows to Annex Settlements in Judea and Samaria

Sunday, September 1st | 1 Elul 5779

September 1, 2019 9:27 am
avatar by JNS.org

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Israeli kids on the first day of the school year, in Yad Binyamin on September 02, 2018. Photo: Avi Ohayon/GPO.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday his earlier pledge to annex all the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking to children in the 4,000-resident town of Elkana in Samaria on their first day at school, Netanyahu said, “There will not be any more uprooting. With God’s help, we will extend Jewish sovereignty to all the ‘settlements,’ as part of the Land of Israel and and as part of the State of Israel.”

Netanyahu’s last public statement in support of annexation came five months ago, in the days leading up to the April 9 elections. The country is heading into repeat elections on Sept. 17.

“This is our land,” Netanyahu said in his speech, according to Reuters. “We will build another Elkana and another Elkana and another Elkana. We will not uproot anyone here.”

On Friday, Netanyahu said he believes the “deal of the century” peace plan crafted by US President Donald Trump will be published soon after the Sept. 17 election.

