Monday, September 2nd | 2 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian Judoka Admits Regime Pressured Him to Throw Match to Avoid Facing Israeli Champion

Orthodox Jewish Man Assaulted With Belt in Brooklyn in Third Such Attack in a Week

Fitch Affirms Israel’s A+ Rating, Citing Strong Growth

BDS Proponents Push for Publicity as New School Year Looms

An Inside Look at the Struggle Against ISIS

Russia Says US Strikes in Syria’s Idlib Put Ceasefire at Risk: Reports

Israeli Drone Dropped Incendiary Substance in Border Forest: Lebanon Army

Germany Asks for Forgiveness as Poland Marks 80th Anniversary of War

IDF Launches Retaliatory Strikes After Hezbollah Fires Anti-Tank Missiles at Military Positions in Northern Israel

Despite Threat of Attack, Israelis Celebrate in Northern Border City

September 1, 2019 7:51 pm
0

Orthodox Jewish Man Assaulted With Belt in Brooklyn in Third Such Attack in a Week

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An ambulance used by the Hatzalah ambulance service in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

In the third such attack within a week, an Orthodox Jewish man has been assaulted in Brooklyn.

New York’s local CBS affiliate reported that the attack took place in Midwood on Saturday just after the Sabbath.

According to local blog CrownHeights.info, the victim saw two men drinking in front of a synagogue before they began insulting him with anti-Jewish slurs. One of the men knocked the victim over and began hitting him in the face with his own belt.

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind said of the attack, “A young Jewish man was called a f***ing Jew and then belted over the head with a metal belt buckle!”

Related coverage

September 1, 2019 7:56 pm
0

Iranian Judoka Admits Regime Pressured Him to Throw Match to Avoid Facing Israeli Champion

In his first interview since fleeing Iran for Germany following the World Judo Championships last week, judoka Saeid Mollaei admitted...

Last Thursday, another Orthodox Jewish man suffered injuries to his eye when he was attacked in his vehicle.

On Tuesday, another man was severely beaten with a rock, knocking out two teeth and breaking his nose.

On Friday, the New York Police Department said they were stepping up patrols in response to the attacks.

Rabbi Eli Cohen, executive director of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council, told The Algemeiner last week that the attacks are “a disturbing trend.”

“Statistics don’t lie,” he said, “and we have seen an increase in incidents over the past year and a half.”

Yaakov Behrman, a community leader and director of a drug prevention program in Crown Heights, connected the attacks to a larger problem with antisemitism in the US, saying, “We see in Congress for the first time, we have congressional leaders in Congress that are promoting antisemitic ideas.”

“We see that the country is, unfortunately, we’re heading in the wrong direction and Brooklyn is heading backwards, which is also a very serious concern,” he asserted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.