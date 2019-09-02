Seth Rogen and Wife Paint Ceramic Menorah During TV Interview
by Shiryn Ghermezian
Comedic actor Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen did some arts and crafts during their recent interview with KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles.
After the show’s Jewish co-host Sam Rubin questioned the couple about Hilarity for Charity, the couple’s organization that raises money for Alzheimer’s research, he asked about their love for pottery and presented them with a ceramic menorah and paint.
Rogen joked about the gift, “If you weren’t Jewish, this would be wildly antisemitic. Did a non-Jewish PA come up with this?”
Rogen added, “It’s technically a hanukkiyah,” showing off his Hebrew.
The couple then proceeded to paint the menorah and told Rubin they had a ceramic kiln that they named Brad Pitt because because “it gets real hot.”
Watch the full interview below: