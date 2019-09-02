Monday, September 2nd | 2 Elul 5779

September 2, 2019 10:16 am
Seth Rogen and Wife Paint Ceramic Menorah During TV Interview

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Seth and Lauren Miller Rogen painting on KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles. Photo: Screenshot.

Comedic actor Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen did some arts and crafts during their recent interview with KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles.

After the show’s Jewish co-host Sam Rubin questioned the couple about Hilarity for Charity, the couple’s organization that raises money for Alzheimer’s research, he asked about their love for pottery and presented them with a ceramic menorah and paint.

Rogen joked about the gift, “If you weren’t Jewish, this would be wildly antisemitic. Did a non-Jewish PA come up with this?”

Rogen added, “It’s technically a hanukkiyah,” showing off his Hebrew.

The couple then proceeded to paint the menorah and told Rubin they had a ceramic kiln that they named Brad Pitt because because “it gets real hot.”

Watch the full interview below:

