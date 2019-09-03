Tuesday, September 3rd | 3 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Shaked: Israel Must Launch a Massive Military Operation in the Gaza Strip

Brother of Teen Bombing Victim Rina Shnerb Released From Jerusalem Hospital

US, France, Britain May Be Complicit in Yemen War Crimes, UN Report Says

Hezbollah: Flare-Up With Israel Over but a ‘New Phase’ Has Started

Slow-Moving Hurricane Dorian Pounds Bahamas, Inches Towards Florida Coast

France Pushes $15 Billion Credit Line Plan for Iran, if US Allows It

Hezbollah Airs Video Purporting to Show Missile Attack on IDF Vehicle on Israel-Lebanon Border

Neo-Nazi Website Publishes Photos of Thousands of Yeshiva University Students

German Soccer Fans Who Abused Israeli Referee With Medieval ‘Jewish Pig’ Insult Should Face Legal Action, Green Party MP Urges

Iranian Judoka Who Fled to Germany Congratulates Israeli World Champion He Avoided Facing

September 3, 2019 10:00 am
0

Brother of Teen Bombing Victim Rina Shnerb Released From Jerusalem Hospital

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Dvir Shnerb, 19, who was seriously wounded in a terrorist bombing near in Samaria, leaves Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Sep. 2, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Dvir Shnerb, 19, who was seriously wounded in the terrorist bombing two weeks ago in Samaria that killed his sister, Rina, 17, was released from the hospital on Monday.

Dvir and his father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, who was also wounded in the attack, were evacuated by helicopter to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Dvir was admitted in an induced coma and attached to a respirator. Immediately upon arrival, he underwent surgery to repair shrapnel wounds to his stomach.

Rabbi Shnerb was released from the hospital last week.

Dvir expressed his thanks to the Hadassah Ein Kerem medical staff, as well as to the first responders who arrived at the scene of the bombing. He will have to return to the hospital for follow-up visits and further treatment.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.