Tuesday, September 3rd | 3 Elul 5779

US State and Treasury Departments Slap First-Ever Sanctions on Iran’s Space Program

Swedish Court Slaps Fine on Muslim Cleric Who Insulted Jews as ‘Apes and Pigs’

Kentucky Praised by Top US Jewish Group for Passage of Anti-BDS Law

Argentine-Jewish Tennis Pro Diego Schwartzman to Compete Against Rafael Nadal in US Open Quarterfinals

Israel Says Hezbollah Plans Advanced Missile Plant in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley

Get Ready for ISIS to Make a Comeback

Why America Must Confront Power-Hungry Iran

‘I Want to Physically Hurt Jeremy Corbyn, Ugliness Oozes From Him’: Jewish Reality Show Star Sharon Osbourne Lets Rip at UK Labour Leader

Daily Mail Distributes a Million Maps Listing Tel Aviv as Israel’s Capital

Is World War II History Still Relevant?

September 3, 2019 11:16 am
avatar by Adam Levick

Opinion

Cars drive on a highway as a train enters a station in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Corinna Kern.

The 975,000 thousand or so British news consumers who purchased the Sunday, Sept. 1st print edition of the Daily Mail (The Mail on Sunday) gotta nice freebie: a “giant, glossy” map of the world featuring “essential geographical facts.”

Here’s a promotion of their special offer on Twitter, noting that the map is “just in time for going back to school.”

However, they got one “essential geographical fact” wrong, as you can see here in this close-up of the Middle East section of the map:

Elsewhere on the map, it makes clear that the square icons (which you see next to Beirut, Damascus, Baghdad, and Amman) represent the capitals.  So, the maps from the Daily Mail delivered “just in time for school” contain a blatant factual inaccuracy about Israel.

Despite the fact that we’ve posted countless times on this issue, and contacted editors to remind them that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital, usually resulting in corrections, this mistake continues to crop up periodically. Though we contacted Daily Mail editors to ask for a prominent editor’s note acknowledging the error, in light of the fact that the claim was made in an actual paper map that nearly one million Britons received (and not merely online), the damage can’t really be undone.

Adam Levick covers the British media for CAMERA, the 65,000-member, Boston-based Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

