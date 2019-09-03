Tuesday, September 3rd | 4 Elul 5779

September 3, 2019 4:28 pm
Kentucky Praised by Top US Jewish Group for Passage of Anti-BDS Law

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A top US Jewish group welcomed on Tuesday Kentucky’s recent passage of anti-BDS legislation.

In a statement, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Chairman Arthur Stark and Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Malcolm Hoenlein praised Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s “signing of Senate Bill 143 last week, which allows Kentucky to deny contracts to companies that engage in efforts to boycott Israel.”

“This legislation solidifies Governor Bevin’s Executive Order 2018-905 from last fall, and demonstrates the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s strong support for the Jewish state,” they added.

Stark and Hoenlein further noted, “Kentucky is the 26th state to enact legislation combating the viciously antisemitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign. We look forward to the remaining 24 states rejecting the pernicious BDS campaign in the days ahead.”

