September 3, 2019 10:03 am
Shaked: Israel Must Launch a Massive Military Operation in the Gaza Strip

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked delivers a statement to members of the media, at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Nov. 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

JNS.org – Israel must undertake a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip, Yamina Party leader Ayelet Shaked said on Monday.

Speaking at an election event in Beit Shemesh, the former justice minister told the audience that Israel should not be tolerating the missiles and incendiary kites and balloons being launched from Gaza, or the violent weekly demonstrations along the Gaza border.

“We must choose the time that is best for us, evacuate the Israeli citizens who live in towns along the Gaza [border] to give us maximum flexibility, and we must uproot the terror from within Gaza,” said Shaked.

She pointed to two examples which she said should serve as the basis for the proposed military operation. The first was Israel’s 2002 “Operation Defensive Shield,” which aimed to uproot Palestinian terrorist cells in the West Bank, and the second was Syria.

“Israel acts to make sure that Iran does not establish itself and a base for terror against Israel in Syria,” said Shaked. “We act every time we see them beginning to take root in Syria,” and “must change the situation on the ground in Gaza so that we can do the same thing there as well.”

