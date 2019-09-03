Shaked: Israel Must Launch a Massive Military Operation in the Gaza Strip

JNS.org – Israel must undertake a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip, Yamina Party leader Ayelet Shaked said on Monday.

Speaking at an election event in Beit Shemesh, the former justice minister told the audience that Israel should not be tolerating the missiles and incendiary kites and balloons being launched from Gaza, or the violent weekly demonstrations along the Gaza border.

“We must choose the time that is best for us, evacuate the Israeli citizens who live in towns along the Gaza [border] to give us maximum flexibility, and we must uproot the terror from within Gaza,” said Shaked.

She pointed to two examples which she said should serve as the basis for the proposed military operation. The first was Israel’s 2002 “Operation Defensive Shield,” which aimed to uproot Palestinian terrorist cells in the West Bank, and the second was Syria.