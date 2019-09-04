Amid Brexit Drama, Israeli PM Netanyahu to Visit London, Meet With Embattled UK Counterpart Johnson

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel on Thursday to London, where he will meet with his embattled British counterpart, Boris Johnson, and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The meeting with Johnson, who on Wednesday demanded an Oct. 15 snap election after UK lawmakers seeking to prevent a no-deal Brexit dealt him a humiliating defeat in parliament, will focus on the situation in the Middle East and “the way to rebuff Iran’s terrorism and aggression,” according to a statement published by Netanyahu’s office.

With Esper, Netanyahu will talk about “Israel’s security needs,” the statement added.

These will be the Israeli prime minister’s first sit-downs with Johnson and Esper since they took their respective offices in July.

Netanyahu – head of the right-wing Likud party and a close ally of US President Donald Trump — is facing a stiff challenge from ex-IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White faction, in the upcoming Israeli Knesset elections, which will take place on Sept. 17.