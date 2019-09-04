Wednesday, September 4th | 4 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Study: Palestinian Educational Materials Even More Radical Than Before, Celebrate Jihad and Terrorism, Delegitimize Israel

Jewish Leaders Welcome New Hate Crimes Prevention Office in New York Led by Ex-ADL Staffer Deborah Lauter

US Blacklists ‘Oil-for-Terror’ Ship Network as It Raises Pressure on Iran

‘Harry Potter’ Actress Visits Israel to Celebrate Friend’s Upcoming Marriage

Barclays, Julius Baer Bolster Wealth Business With Ex-Credit Suisse Bankers

Amid Brexit Drama, Israeli PM Netanyahu to Visit London, Meet With Embattled UK Counterpart Johnson

German Soccer Team Eintracht Frankfurt Disciplines Antisemitic Fans, but Denies Reports of Mass ‘Jewish Pig’ Chants Against Israeli Ref

Trump Says He Could Possibly Meet With Iran’s Rouhani at UN Meeting

‘We Are Not Foreigners in Hebron, We Will Stay Here Forever,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares During Historic Visit to Flashpoint City

IDF Remains on High Alert on Lebanon Border, Bracing for Potential Second Hezbollah Attack

September 4, 2019 2:16 pm
0

Amid Brexit Drama, Israeli PM Netanyahu to Visit London, Meet With Embattled UK Counterpart Johnson

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Then-UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Foreign Office in London, Feb. 6, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Kirsty Wigglesworth / Pool.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel on Thursday to London, where he will meet with his embattled British counterpart, Boris Johnson, and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The meeting with Johnson, who on Wednesday demanded an Oct. 15 snap election after UK lawmakers seeking to prevent a no-deal Brexit dealt him a humiliating defeat in parliament, will focus on the situation in the Middle East and “the way to rebuff Iran’s terrorism and aggression,” according to a statement published by Netanyahu’s office.

With Esper, Netanyahu will talk about “Israel’s security needs,” the statement added.

These will be the Israeli prime minister’s first sit-downs with Johnson and Esper since they took their respective offices in July.

Netanyahu – head of the right-wing Likud party and a close ally of US President Donald Trump — is facing a stiff challenge from ex-IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White faction, in the upcoming Israeli Knesset elections, which will take place on Sept. 17.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.