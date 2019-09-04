Wednesday, September 4th | 4 Elul 5779

September 4, 2019 2:45 pm
‘Harry Potter’ Actress Visits Israel to Celebrate Friend’s Upcoming Marriage

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Bonnie Wright. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

British actress Bonnie Wright, best known for playing the role of Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” film series, is visiting Israel and posted photos from her trip on social media.

Wright, 28, shared photos on Instagram on Tuesday of her in Tel Aviv overlooking the ocean while holding a glass of wine.

She captioned the series of shots “here for love #maya4flower.”

The hashtag may be a reference to her engaged friend Maya, who was on the trip with Wright.

The actress shared a photo of her friend on her Instagram story and said they were in Israel to celebrate the “bride to be.”

 

here for love 💕 #maya4flower

