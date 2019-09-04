IDF Mocks Nasrallah With Twitter Birthday Message

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces took to Twitter on Tuesday to let Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah know that it had not forgotten his birthday, posting a fake video featuring Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iranian Quds Force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The tweet, posted just days after Hezbollah attacked an IDF armored personnel carrier close to the Lebanese border, read: “It was Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah’s birthday on Saturday and he thought no one remembered. Don’t worry, we did!”

The post included a video of a faux WhatsApp conversation between Nasrallah and the other leaders, in which Nasrallah adds his friends to the new group “You forgot my birthday,” complete with a “disappointed face” emoji.

Nasrallah’s pals apologize, with Soleimani expressing regret that some of the gifts he sent did not arrive, an allusion to Israel’s interception and destruction of Iranian arms shipments on their way to Lebanon.

Nasrallah said enthusiastically that precision-guided missiles are “the gift I want most.”

It was Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah’s birthday on Saturday and he thought no one remembered… Don’t worry, we did! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/pXIASfJSnt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 3, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF announced that it had identified a Hezbollah facility for producing precision-guided missiles in southern Lebanon.

In a speech on Monday, Nasrallah warned Israel that Hezbollah would hit targets “deep inside” the Jewish state if it continues to attack Hezbollah targets, and that Hezbollah will fire on Israeli drones over Lebanon.