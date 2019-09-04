Wednesday, September 4th | 4 Elul 5779

September 4, 2019 11:01 am
US Labor Department Aide Quits Over Alleged Antisemitic Post on Facebook

US Department of Labor building in Washington, DC. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A recently appointed aide at the US Department of Labor, Leif Olson, resigned late last week after a 2016 Facebook post that appeared to be antisemitic was reported by Bloomberg.

Olson, 43, began at the department’s Wage and Hour Division on Aug. 12 after being cleared by the White House as a senior policy adviser to be part of the Trump administration’s deregulatory agenda. He resigned on Friday.

The Facebook post under fire, Olson told Bloomberg, “was sarcastic criticism of the alt-right’s conspiracy theories and antisemitic positions.” The post was in response to then-US House Speaker Paul Ryan defeating alt-right and antisemitic activist Paul Nehlen in the Republican primary in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional district.

Olson said Ryan “suffered a massive, historic, emasculating 70-point victory.”

