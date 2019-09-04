Wednesday, September 4th | 4 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Study: Palestinian Educational Materials Even More Radical Than Before, Celebrate Jihad and Terrorism, Delegitimize Israel

Jewish Leaders Welcome New Hate Crimes Prevention Office in New York Led by Ex-ADL Staffer Deborah Lauter

US Blacklists ‘Oil-for-Terror’ Ship Network as It Raises Pressure on Iran

‘Harry Potter’ Actress Visits Israel to Celebrate Friend’s Upcoming Marriage

Barclays, Julius Baer Bolster Wealth Business With Ex-Credit Suisse Bankers

Amid Brexit Drama, Israeli PM Netanyahu to Visit London, Meet With Embattled UK Counterpart Johnson

German Soccer Team Eintracht Frankfurt Disciplines Antisemitic Fans, but Denies Reports of Mass ‘Jewish Pig’ Chants Against Israeli Ref

Trump Says He Could Possibly Meet With Iran’s Rouhani at UN Meeting

‘We Are Not Foreigners in Hebron, We Will Stay Here Forever,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares During Historic Visit to Flashpoint City

IDF Remains on High Alert on Lebanon Border, Bracing for Potential Second Hezbollah Attack

September 4, 2019 10:28 am
0

Visa Innovation Center Partners With Israeli Paytech Firms

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of Tel Aviv, Feb. 17, 2019. Photo: Adam Shuldman / Flash90.

Visa’s new innovation center in Tel Aviv said on Wednesday it is partnering with three Israeli payment technology companies.

Shahar Friedman, head of the Visa Innovation Studio, said his company was focused on investments and business partnerships with Israeli companies offering payment solutions.

“Visa cooperates with these start-ups to support their growth and development by leveraging the reach, capabilities, and security VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers,” he said.

One startup is ChargeAfter, whose platform enables retailers to offer consumers personalized financing options at checkout from multiple lenders.

Related coverage

September 4, 2019 4:36 pm
0

New Study: Palestinian Educational Materials Even More Radical Than Before, Celebrate Jihad and Terrorism, Delegitimize Israel

A study has found that new Palestinian educational materials to be used during the 2019-2020 school year have, despite considerable...

The second, Mesh, focuses on making cross-border payments between businesses fast and simple. The third is Zooz, which was acquired by PayU and provides online payment methods to over 300,000 retailers.

In addition, Visa invested an undisclosed amount in Behalf, which offers alternative financing for small businesses, and is studying more investments in Israel, Friedman said.

The company is also hosting several early-stage startups in the innovation center for up to six months as Visa evaluates their technologies.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.