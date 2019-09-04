Wednesday, September 4th | 4 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Study: Palestinian Educational Materials Even More Radical Than Before, Celebrate Jihad and Terrorism, Delegitimize Israel

Jewish Leaders Welcome New Hate Crimes Prevention Office in New York Led by Ex-ADL Staffer Deborah Lauter

US Blacklists ‘Oil-for-Terror’ Ship Network as It Raises Pressure on Iran

‘Harry Potter’ Actress Visits Israel to Celebrate Friend’s Upcoming Marriage

Barclays, Julius Baer Bolster Wealth Business With Ex-Credit Suisse Bankers

Amid Brexit Drama, Israeli PM Netanyahu to Visit London, Meet With Embattled UK Counterpart Johnson

German Soccer Team Eintracht Frankfurt Disciplines Antisemitic Fans, but Denies Reports of Mass ‘Jewish Pig’ Chants Against Israeli Ref

Trump Says He Could Possibly Meet With Iran’s Rouhani at UN Meeting

‘We Are Not Foreigners in Hebron, We Will Stay Here Forever,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares During Historic Visit to Flashpoint City

IDF Remains on High Alert on Lebanon Border, Bracing for Potential Second Hezbollah Attack

September 4, 2019 1:12 pm
0

‘We Are Not Foreigners in Hebron, We Will Stay Here Forever,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares During Historic Visit to Flashpoint City

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks up while his wife Sara touches the outside wall of the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, Sept. 4, 2019. Photo: Emil Salman / Pool via Reuters.

Benjamin Netanyahu became the first Israeli prime minister to deliver a public speech in Hebron on Wednesday, when he attended a memorial ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the massacre of dozens of Jewish residents of the city by Arab rioters during the British Mandate era.

That August 1929 violence led to the evacuation of the Jewish community in Hebron, and a Jewish presence was not renewed there until after Israel gained control of the West Bank from Jordan during the Six-Day War four decades later.

Hebron is the second-holiest city in Judaism, behind only Jerusalem.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu said, “We are not foreigners in Hebron, we will stay here forever. We always remember the eternal call of Caleb, son of Jephuneh, who was faithful to Hebron, and we act in accordance with it: ‘Let us go up.'”

Related coverage

September 4, 2019 12:38 pm
0

IDF Remains on High Alert on Lebanon Border, Bracing for Potential Second Hezbollah Attack

The Israeli military was maintaining a high-alert status on the Lebanon border on Wednesday due to assessments that Hezbollah might...

“While we are not coming to banish anyone, neither will anyone banish us,” the Israeli leader emphasized. “To cite the late Menachem Begin and the late Yigal Allon: ‘Hebron will not be devoid of Jews.’ It will not be Judenrein.”

Netanyahu’s visit to Hebron — a flashpoint city in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — was strongly condemned by Ramallah.

“We warn against the grave consequences of this raid by Netanyahu, who is trying to win the votes of the Israeli extreme-right,” Nabil Abu Rdainah, spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, stated, referring to the upcoming Knesset elections on Sep. 17. “This grave escalation … aims to drag the region into a religious war.”

“We emphasize the need for the international community to intervene in this matter,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.