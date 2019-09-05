Thursday, September 5th | 5 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

With UK in Turmoil Over Brexit, Israel’s Netanyahu Visits London, Hails Britain’s Johnson as ‘Great Friend of the Jewish People’

Israeli Controlled Drug Release Company Polypid Raises $50 Million

In Israel, AI Pays Off, New Survey Shows

Ahead of Sept. 17 Elections, Ayelet Shaked Lays Out Right-Wing Vision for Israel

Polish Prime Minister Evades Question on Israeli Spyware Purchase

NYT: Israel Considering Iran Strike, Came ‘Startlingly’ Close in 2012

Monument Honors Jewish National Hero of Azerbaijan

Israeli, Jewish Organizations Provide Disaster Relief to Storm-Stricken Bahamas

Groups Call on Cal State to Act Against Professor Spreading Antisemitism on Facebook

Bloomberg Foundation Starts Program to Accelerate Civic Innovation in Israel

September 5, 2019 10:12 am
0

Putin Says Russia Will Make New Missiles, Warns of Arms Race

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Kremlin via Reuters.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would produce missiles that were banned under a landmark Cold-War era nuclear pact that ended last month, but that Moscow would not deploy them unless the United States did so first.

Speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, Putin said Moscow had urged the United States to de-escalate a spiraling arms race between the former Cold War foes, but that Washington had not responded.

The Russian leader said he was concerned by US talk of deploying missiles in Japan and South Korea, a deployment he said would cover parts of Russian territory.

Tensions over nuclear arms control have been rising after Washington formally pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) pact last month accusing Russia of violating it, allegations Moscow denied.

Related coverage

September 5, 2019 11:04 am
0

Polish Prime Minister Evades Question on Israeli Spyware Purchase

JNS.org - Opposition lawmakers pressured Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday to clarify whether their government had purchased Pegasus,...

Last month the United States tested a conventionally-configured cruise missile that hit a target more than 500 kilometers away, a test that would have been prohibited under the INF.

The pact banned land-based missiles with a range of 310-3,400 miles, reducing the ability of both countries to launch a nuclear strike at short notice.

“Of course we will produce such missiles,” Putin told an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok. He repeated a pledge by Moscow not to deploy any new missiles unless the United States does so first.

“We are not happy about the fact that the head of the Pentagon said that the United States intends to deploy them in Japan and South Korea, this saddens us and is a cause for certain concern,” Putin said.

Putin said he offered US President Donald Trump in a recent phone call the chance to buy one of the hypersonic nuclear weapons Moscow is developing. He said Trump spurned the offer and replied that Washington was making its own.

Putin said he feared that an arms race could spread into space and that Washington could develop a new space weapon.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.