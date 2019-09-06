Chinese E-Car Brand Aion to Set Up Tel Aviv Showroom in Early 2020

The models to be sold in Israel include Aion S, a compact electric sedan that first reached the market in May, and Trumpchi GE3, the company’s subcompact crossover SUV designed in collaboration with Japanese car manufacturer Mitsubishi.

Orion Mobility will be led by Dor Pickel, who was formerly the head of sales for Lexus.

Union Motors owns an electric vehicle charging station company called EV Edge and intends to set up about 1,000 charging stations in public and commercial spaces across the country by the end of the year, the company said in a statement.