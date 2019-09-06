Israeli Teen Wounded in Terror Attack Becomes EMT for Magen David Adom

JNS.org – Israeli teen Dvir Schnerb was certified to be an EMT for Israel’s national emergency service Magen David Adom on Tuesday, less than two weeks after a terrorist bomb in southern Samaria killed his sister and left him seriously injured.

Schnerb, 19, was wounded by a remotely detonated bomb that killed his 17-year-old sister, Rina, and injured their father while they were hiking near the popular Ein Bubin Springs on Aug. 23.

The ceremony announcing Schnerb’s certification as an EMT took place a few hours after he was released from the hospital.

He said at the event that as a volunteer EMT, he will honor his sister’s memory by working to save other people’s lives. He thanked the medical professionals who saved his own life, remarking, “You all gave me a gift, the gift of life. I promise to use this gift to be the best I can be.”

