September 6, 2019 8:57 am
Israeli Teen Wounded in Terror Attack Becomes EMT for Magen David Adom

avatar by JNS.org

Magen David Adom director general Eli Bin presents Dvir Schnerb with his EMT certificate. Photo: Magan David Adom.

JNS.org – Israeli teen Dvir Schnerb was certified to be an EMT for Israel’s national emergency service Magen David Adom on Tuesday, less than two weeks after a terrorist bomb in southern Samaria killed his sister and left him seriously injured.

Schnerb, 19, was wounded by a remotely detonated bomb that killed his 17-year-old sister, Rina, and injured their father while they were hiking near the popular Ein Bubin Springs on Aug. 23.

The ceremony announcing Schnerb’s certification as an EMT took place a few hours after he was released from the hospital.

He said at the event that as a volunteer EMT, he will honor his sister’s memory by working to save other people’s lives. He thanked the medical professionals who saved his own life, remarking, “You all gave me a gift, the gift of life. I promise to use this gift to be the best I can be.”

September 6, 2019 9:09 am
He added, “MDA decided to dedicate this course in memory of Rina. Rina saved lives in her own way. She saved souls by teaching, by kindness and by volunteering. I think that the connection between saving both the soul and the body is something that we, the caregivers, must take with us.”

“Dvir today did the impossible by completing his EMT training a mere 11 days after the terror attack,” said Eli Bin, director general of MDA. “We will always remember Rina. And the dear Schnerb family will always be part of the MDA family.”

