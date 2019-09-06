‘She Took the Virginity of Tony Blair’s Son’: Vocal Jeremy Corbyn Ally in Sexist Smear Against UK Jewish MP Who Stood Up to Labour Antisemitism

A fanatical supporter of the UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn with a long record of baiting the Jewish community on social media has again raised the stakes by accusing a female Jewish lawmaker of having sex with former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s son to launch her parliamentary career.

David Lindsay — who claims to be running as a Labour-endorsed candidate for the British Parliament — posted a tweet on Friday that included a photo of Luciana Berger, the Jewish lawmaker who resigned from Labour in protest at the antisemitism in the party’s ranks, alongside Blair’s eldest son, Euan. The photo was taken in 2004 at a Labour event.

If you are actually a Labour Parliamentary candidate you should have that honour removed for this disgusting, misogynistic comment. You have no place in a party of equality. I will make it my personal business to make sure of it — Thangam Debbonaire (@ThangamMP) September 6, 2019

“In the last, decadent days of New Labour, # LucianaBerger was given a safe seat in return for taking the virginity of # TonyBlair’s eldest son,” Lindsay wrote. “Yes, really. Oh, well, off to the # LibDems she now goes.”

Berger announced on Thursday that she was joining the Liberal Democrat Party because of its firm opposition to Brexit — the UK’s tortuous departure from the European Union.

Several observers on social media pointed out that Lindsay’s unashamed use of a misogynistic trope often thrown at female politicians was in keeping with his broader bigotry.

Earlier this year, Lindsay was exposed by the UK Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) for advocating violence against Adam Wagner, one of the group’s lawyers, in a shrill defense of Corbyn’s ties with extremists and terrorist groups in the Middle East and Ireland.

Lindsay said that if Corbyn really was tied to groups like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Irish Republican Army, he should use them as enforcers. “The Boys might usefully begin with @AdamWagner1,” he tweeted.

On Friday, Lindsay responded to criticism of his attack on Berger by saying that the MP was welcome to launch legal proceedings. Claiming that the “right-wing Labour machine has immiserated me,” Lindsay wrote on his blog that Berger should “sue away.”

The parliamentary hopeful continued: “I legally own nothing. Not a thing. If you want my overdraft, then you can have it. And it is all your own fault. I am so poor that I can say what the hell I like, and there really isn’t anything that anyone can do. For that, you have only yourselves to blame.”