Friday, September 6th | 7 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Is ‘Central Problem’ Causing Instability in Middle East, US Secretary of State Pompeo Says

World Zionist Organization Assembles Latin American Jews in Chile for Antisemitism Conference

Margot Wallstrom, Swedish FM Shunned by Israel Over Palestinian State Recognition, Announces Resignation

Hamas Vows Revenge Against Israel for Deaths of Rioters on ‘Especially Violent’ Day on Gaza Border

Britain Will Support US in Iran Talks if Deal Can Be Made: UK Defense Minister

‘She Took the Virginity of Tony Blair’s Son’: Vocal Jeremy Corbyn Ally in Sexist Smear Against UK Jewish MP Who Stood Up to Labour Antisemitism

Opposition to Block British PM Johnson’s Snap Election Gamble

In Europe, US Defense Secretary Calls for Greater Effort to Counter China, Russia

Iran ‘Inching’ Toward Place Where Talks Could be Held: Pentagon Chief

Lebanon’s Aoun Warns Israel Would Bear Results of Any Attack

September 6, 2019 4:28 pm
0

World Zionist Organization Assembles Latin American Jews in Chile for Antisemitism Conference

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The headquarters of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) in Tel Aviv. Photo: Screenshot.

The World Zionist Organization (WZO) on Friday opened a three-day conference in Santiago, the capital of Chile, on the topic of confronting antisemitism in Latin America.

Convened by WZO vice-chair Yaakov Hagoel, the conference will involve 150 Jewish professionals from around the region who will receive briefings from “high-level experts in the field to deal with the growing phenomenon,” the Spanish-language Jewish news outlet Diario Judio reported.

In an interview with the Argentine-Jewish newspaper Iton Gadol prior to the conference, Hagoel said he had encountered many Jews in Latin American countries who “sometimes find symbols and characteristics that at first glance seem completely harmless, but behind them there are clear antisemitic insinuations, hidden images, legends or combinations of these.”

Continued Hagoel: “I think it is of the greatest importance to expose to the general public in social media networks the importance of these symbols and the meaning behind them. Together, we will expose the face of antisemitism and uproot it, because it is not possible for organizations and antisemitic individuals to hide behind seemingly meaningless symbols.”

Hagoel said it was imperative “to respond to each antisemitic incident, to each swastika drawn on the wall, as if someone had been attacked or injured,” adding: “If we wear our Judaism with pride, the antisemites will not mess with us.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.