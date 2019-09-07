Saturday, September 7th | 7 Elul 5779

Jewish Former Starbucks CEO Won’t Seek US Presidency in ‘Broken System’

Five Rockets Fired at Southern Israel as Border Riots Continue

Nuclear Watchdog Chief to Meet Top Iranian Officials in Tehran on Sunday

Iran Is ‘Central Problem’ Causing Instability in Middle East, US Secretary of State Pompeo Says

World Zionist Organization Assembles Latin American Jews in Chile for Antisemitism Conference

Margot Wallstrom, Swedish FM Shunned by Israel Over Palestinian State Recognition, Announces Resignation

Hamas Vows Revenge Against Israel for Deaths of Rioters on ‘Especially Violent’ Day on Gaza Border

Britain Will Support US in Iran Talks if Deal Can Be Made: UK Defense Minister

‘She Took the Virginity of Tony Blair’s Son’: Vocal Jeremy Corbyn Ally in Sexist Smear Against UK Jewish MP Who Stood Up to Labour Antisemitism

September 7, 2019 2:31 pm
Iranian Tanker Adrian Darya 1 Photographed Off Syrian Port of Tartus

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A crew member takes pictures with a mobile phone on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo.

The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, at the center of a dispute between Tehran and Western powers, which went dark off Syria earlier in the week, has been photographed by satellite off the Syrian port of Tartus, Maxar Technologies, a US space technology company said on Saturday.

A Maxar-supplied image shows the tanker Adrian Darya 1 very close to Tartus on September 6.

The ship appeared to have turned off its transponder in the Mediterranean west of Syria, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed on Tuesday.

The tanker, which is loaded with Iranian crude oil, sent its last signal giving its position between Cyprus and Syria sailing north at 15:53 GMT on Monday, the data showed.

The vessel, formerly named Grace 1, was detained by British Royal Marine commandos off Gibraltar on July 4 as it was suspected to be en route to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

Two weeks later, Iran in retaliation seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz leading into the Gulf.

Gibraltar released the Iranian vessel on August 15 after receiving formal written assurances from Tehran that the ship would not discharge its 2.1 million barrels of oil in Syria.

However, shipping sources say the tanker is likely to try to conduct a ship-to-ship transfer with another vessel for part of its cargo after Iran said a sale had been concluded.

Washington has warned any state against assisting the ship, saying it would consider that support for a terrorist organization, namely, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The US Treasury Department blacklisted the tanker on Friday.

