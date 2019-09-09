Former Cab Driver Charged for Beating Jewish Man in Montreal

JNS.org – A former cab driver was recently charged in Montreal for assaulting a Jewish man in a parking garage, according to the Montreal Gazette.

Video footage of the altercation on July 28 shows a kipah-clad man taking a photo of a taxi driver, who then gets out of the car and punches the victim repeatedly until a parking supervisor intervenes.

According to B’nai Brith Canada, which called the attack a hate crime, the victim was waiting for the taxi to move from the entrance of the building’s underground garage when the driver allegedly yelled, “I won’t move for any f***ing Jews.”

The victim tried taking a photograph of the taxi to file a complaint.

