Israeli PM Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Conducting Nuclear Weapons Tests at Hidden Site

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran on Monday of having performed nuclear weapons experiments at a previously-unknown site.

In an address to the media in both Hebrew and English, Netanyahu said that the Iranian nuclear archive stolen by the Mossad a year and a half ago had revealed ongoing nuclear activity at Abadeh, south of Isfahan.

“Today we reveal that yet another secret nuclear site was exposed in the archives that we brought from Tehran,” Netanyahu said. “At this site, Iran conducted experiments to develop nuclear weapons.”

“When Iran realized that we uncovered this site,” he added, “they destroyed the site, just wiped it out.”

“This is what I have to say to the tyrants of Tehran: Israel knows what you’re doing,” Netanyahu declared. “Israel knows when you’re doing it. And Israel knows where you’re doing it. We will continue to expose your lies, what we see as a consistent pattern of Iranian lies, deception, and violations.”

He further stated, “I call on the international community to wake up, to realize that Iran is systematically lying. And I call on the international community to join [US] President [Donald] Trump’s sanctions, to exert more pressure on Iran.”

“The only way to stop Iran’s march to the bomb and its aggression in the region is pressure, pressure, and more pressure,” Netanyahu emphasized.

Watch Netanyahu’s remarks below:

Earlier on Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency stated that Iran had resumed installation of centrifuges used to enrich uranium. Iran has been steadily ramping up its nuclear activities following the American withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the ratcheting up of US sanctions.

Yediot Ahronot reported that the head of the centrist Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, who is Netanyahu’s top challenger in next week’s Knesset elections, criticized the prime minister’s presentation, saying, “Netanyahu’s use of sensitive security information for propaganda purposes shows poor judgement.”

“Even in his last days as prime minister, Netanyahu worries only about Netanyahu,” he added.

Left-wing party The Democratic Union also attacked Netanyahu, saying he was “sacrificing the security of the state on the alter of his political benefit.”

From Iran, the Tehran regime’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, published a slightly incoherent tweet, charging Netanyahu and his supporters “just want a war, no matter innocent blood & another $7 TRILLION.”