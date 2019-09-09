‘Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’ Donates Pulitzer Prize Money to Tree of Life Synagogue

JNS.org – The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette donated the money it received from winning the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for breaking-news reporting to the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, where 11 Jewish worshippers were shot and killed by a gunman during Shabbat-morning services on Oct. 27, 2018.

It was the deadliest attack in American Jewish history.

The publication won the $15,000 prize in April. The Pulitzer is one of journalism’s highest honors.

In a Facebook post, the synagogue said, “Pittsburgh is truly home to some amazing neighbors!”