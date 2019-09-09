Sarsour: ‘I Would Be Proud to Elect America’s First Jewish President’

JNS.org – Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Saturday tweeted an excerpt from a speech by American political activist Linda Sarsour in which Sarsour expressed her hope Sanders would be the first Jewish president.

“I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders.” –@lsarsour pic.twitter.com/INPRlvmMur — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 6, 2019

Sarsour, who made the remarks at a recent presidential campaign rally for the Vermont senator, also said that Sanders would lead “a transformative foreign policy—one that is centered on peace and diplomacy. A foreign policy that sees Palestinians as human beings deserving of human rights and self-determination.”