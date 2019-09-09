Monday, September 9th | 9 Elul 5779

September 9, 2019 10:48 am
Sarsour: 'I Would Be Proud to Elect America's First Jewish President'

by JNS.org

Linda Sarsour. Photo: Festival of Faiths via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Saturday tweeted an excerpt from a speech by American political activist Linda Sarsour in which Sarsour expressed her hope Sanders would be the first Jewish president.

Sarsour, who made the remarks at a recent presidential campaign rally for the Vermont senator, also said that Sanders would lead “a transformative foreign policy—one that is centered on peace and diplomacy. A foreign policy that sees Palestinians as human beings deserving of human rights and self-determination.”

