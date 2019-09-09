Monday, September 9th | 10 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fighting Antisemitism in Sports Tops Agenda of Upcoming New York Conference

Satellite Images Show Damage Caused by Strikes on Iran-Linked Targets on Iraq-Syria Border

Trump Again Says He Could Meet With Iranian President Rouhani

Knesset Bars Israeli PM’s Plan for Cameras at Polling Stations

2,600-Year-Old Seal Bearing Biblical Hebrew Name Found at Jerusalem Archaeological Site

Israeli PM Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Conducting Nuclear Weapons Tests at Hidden Site

Century-Old Duluth Synagogue Destroyed by Fire, Cause Unknown

Blue and White, Likud Turn Sights on Smaller Parties as Elections Near

IDF Simulates War With Hezbollah, Iran-Backed Forces in 4-Day Drill

Sarsour: ‘I Would Be Proud to Elect America’s First Jewish President’

September 9, 2019 4:34 pm
0

Satellite Images Show Damage Caused by Strikes on Iran-Linked Targets on Iraq-Syria Border

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Air Force F-15 planes. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Damage caused by overnight airstrikes on a number of Iran-linked targets in Syria near the border with Iraq was evident in satellite images published on Monday.

The strikes — attributed in some reports to Israel — hit a military base used by pro-Iran Shi’a fighters.

Satellite photos showing the aftermath of the attack can be seen in the ImageSat International Twitter thread below:

Israel has reportedly acted repeatedly in recent years with its military to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria and the establishment of a land corridor from Tehran to the Mediterranean Sea.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.