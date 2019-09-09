Satellite Images Show Damage Caused by Strikes on Iran-Linked Targets on Iraq-Syria Border

Damage caused by overnight airstrikes on a number of Iran-linked targets in Syria near the border with Iraq was evident in satellite images published on Monday.

The strikes — attributed in some reports to Israel — hit a military base used by pro-Iran Shi’a fighters.

Satellite photos showing the aftermath of the attack can be seen in the ImageSat International Twitter thread below:

The attacked storehouses are located in a military base (#Iranian, according #FoxNews), 5 km West of the Syria-Iraq border of #Albumamal–#AlQaim. The mentioned border is still closed, but it seems to be ready to be #operarional soon. pic.twitter.com/KkDNrHFfxT — ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) September 9, 2019

Israel has reportedly acted repeatedly in recent years with its military to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria and the establishment of a land corridor from Tehran to the Mediterranean Sea.