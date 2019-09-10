Tuesday, September 10th | 10 Elul 5779

September 10, 2019 10:32 am
Erdogan Says Turkey Cannot Handle New Migrant Wave From Syria

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo: Murat Kula / Presidential Press Office / Handout via Reuters.

Turkey cannot handle a new wave of migrants from northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding that Ankara and Washington needed to establish a “safe zone” in the region as soon as possible.

The NATO allies have agreed to establish a safe zone in northeast Syria along Turkey’s southern border, and to clear the area of Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters.

On Sunday, Turkish and US troops carried out their first joint military land patrol in the region.

