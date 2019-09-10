Hebrew-Speaking Tourist Assaulted in Berlin

JNS.org – A 21-year-old Israeli tourist’s face was attacked and punched while speaking Hebrew in Berlin’s district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, according to local authorities, who termed the incident as “bodily injury with antisemitic background.”

The attack occurred early on Monday morning outside of a nightclub, where the suspect, described by the victim as someone who “looked Arabic,” attacked the Israeli, causing facial injuries.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

An estimated four antisemitic-related incidents take place a day in Germany since 2001, according to the country’s interior ministry.