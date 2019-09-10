Tuesday, September 10th | 11 Elul 5779

With Congress Back in Session, Action Against Israel for Barring Entry to Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib ‘Not Happening’

September 10, 2019 4:22 pm
Hebrew-Speaking Tourist Assaulted in Berlin

The Reichstag building in Berlin, where the Bundestag meets. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A 21-year-old Israeli tourist’s face was attacked and punched while speaking Hebrew in Berlin’s district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, according to local authorities, who termed the incident as “bodily injury with antisemitic background.”

The attack occurred early on Monday morning outside of a nightclub, where the suspect, described by the victim as someone who “looked Arabic,” attacked the Israeli, causing facial injuries.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

An estimated four antisemitic-related incidents take place a day in Germany since 2001, according to the country’s interior ministry.

