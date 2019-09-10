Tuesday, September 10th | 10 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Cairo: Plans to Export Israeli Gas to Egypt Progressing Slowly But Surely

Saudi Authorities Said to Arrest Over 60 Hamas Members, Supporters

Britain Foiled 22 Attacks Since March 2017, Top Counter-Terrorism Officer Says

Prompted by Iran, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Plays Lead Role in Gaza Escalation

BBC Imagery Implies Israeli Airstrikes Target Children

US Says Iran’s Failure to Address IAEA Concerns ‘Unacceptable’

Austrian Hotel Sues Tourist for Remarks on ‘Nazi’ Portraits of Uniformed Men, Swastikas

Tel Aviv University Among 10 Best Undergraduate Programs for Entrepreneurs Globally

Bristol University Accused of ‘Failure’ to Seriously Consider Charge by Jewish Students

Rafael Buys 50 Percent Stake in Aerospace Engineering Company Kanfit

September 10, 2019 11:25 am
0

Saudi Authorities Said to Arrest Over 60 Hamas Members, Supporters

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Members of Hamas’ security forces patrol an area along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

JNS.org – Security forces in Saudi Arabia have arrested over 60 individuals identified as Hamas members, Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen reported on Tuesday, quoting Palestinian sources based in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Lebanese report, the detainees are Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip who are members of the Hamas government.

The report said that Saudi forces raided the offices of Palestinian Hamas operatives in the kingdom, seizing computers and documents.

Al Mayadeen reported that for some weeks, Saudi security forces have been arresting and questioning Hamas supporters and operatives in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government has reportedly issued orders to confiscate the money and assets of Hamas operatives and supporters, as well as an order banning Hamas activity in the kingdom and banning membership in organizations suspected of helping Hamas launder money.

Related coverage

September 10, 2019 11:30 am
0

Cairo: Plans to Export Israeli Gas to Egypt Progressing Slowly But Surely

JNS.org - Plans to begin exporting Israeli gas to Egypt are moving forward, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla said on...

Hamas put out a statement claiming that on April 4, Saudi authorities arrested senior Hamas official Mohammed al-Khoudari, who is nearing 80 and has been living in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah for the past three decades. For two decades, al-Khoudari was a prominent figure in Hamas-Saudi relations, as well as filling other roles in the leadership of the terrorist group. He is known as the “Hamas ambassador” to Saudi Arabia.

Since his arrest, al-Khoudari—who is reportedly suffering from a terminal illness—has reportedly been in detention.

Hamas called his arrest a “strange, incomprehensible step.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.