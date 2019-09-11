Wednesday, September 11th | 11 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Open to Easing US Sanctions on Iran, Believes Tehran Regime Would ‘Like to Make a Deal’

At Afghan Base, Al Qaeda Memories Fresh 18 Years After September 11 Attacks

Ohio Man Convicted in Antisemitic Assault at Large After Failing to Surrender to Prison Authorities

Fighting Picks Up in Afghanistan After Talks Collapse

Airstrikes in Syria Truce Zone Resume Overnight: Opposition, Residents

Warren Rises as Solid Democratic Option Behind Biden, Sanders: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Medical Device Company Baxter Acquires Tel Aviv-Headquartered Cheetah Medical for $190 Million

UK Raised Concerns With Iran Over Detained Dual Nationals: Statement

With New Book Out, Sen. Bennet Talks Foreign Policy, Middle East, Nuclear Capabilities

Religious Leaders Call for New Trial of Jewish Death-Row Inmate in Texas Before Oct. 10 Execution

September 11, 2019 9:36 am
0

Iran Says Tanker Oil Sold at Sea, Buyer Sets Destination

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A crew member takes pictures with a mobile phone on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored in the Strait of Gibraltar, Aug. 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Jon Nazca / File.

Iran’s envoy to London said on Wednesday the oil cargo of tanker Adrian Darya 1 was sold at sea to a private company, denying Tehran had broken assurances it had given over the vessel, but he insisted EU’s Syria sanctions did not apply to Tehran.

“At (the) meeting with the British Foreign Secretary, it was emphasized that British authorities’ action against the tanker carrying Iranian oil was in violation of international law,” ambassador Hamid Baeidinejad said on Twitter after being summoned in London.

“EU sanctions cannot be extended to third countries. Despite numerous threats by America, the tanker sold its oil at sea to a private company and has not violated any obligation,” Baeidinejad added.

“The private company … (which is ) the owner of the oil sets the sale destination of the oil,” Baeidinejad told the state news agency IRNA.

Related coverage

September 11, 2019 1:02 pm
0

Fighting Picks Up in Afghanistan After Talks Collapse

Fighting has picked up in several areas of northern Afghanistan, officials said on Wednesday, days after the collapse of talks...

Britain said on Tuesday Iran had sold the oil cargo of tanker Adrian Darya 1 to Syria, breaking assurances it had given over the vessel which had been detained in Gibraltar for a suspected breach of European Union sanctions.

Iran said on Sunday the tanker has delivered its oil after docking somewhere in the Mediterranean region.

The vessel, formerly named Grace 1, was seized by British Royal Marine commandos on July 4 on suspicion of being en route to Syria.

Gibraltar released it on Aug. 15 after receiving formal written assurances from Tehran that the ship would not discharge its 2.1 million barrels of oil in Syria.

But Britain’s foreign office said in a statement on Tuesday it was clear Iran had breached those assurances and that the oil had been transferred to Syria.

“Iran has shown complete disregard for its own assurances over Adrian Darya 1,” foreign minister Dominic Raab said in the statement.

“This sale of oil to (Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s) brutal regime is part of a pattern of behavior by the government of Iran designed to disrupt regional security.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.