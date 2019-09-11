Wednesday, September 11th | 11 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

On 18th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks, Israel Voices Solidarity With US in Ongoing Fight Against Global Terrorism

Amid Iran Outreach and Bolton Ouster, Top Trump Ally on Capitol Hill Says US Commitment to Israel ‘as Strong as Ever’

Israeli Politicians Express Concern Over Implications of Bolton Departure for US Iran Policy

Los Angeles Synagogue Defaced With ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti

Trump Says Looking at Five ‘Highly Qualified’ People to Replace Bolton

Trump Open to Easing US Sanctions on Iran, Believes Tehran Regime Would ‘Like to Make a Deal’

At Afghan Base, Al Qaeda Memories Fresh 18 Years After September 11 Attacks

Ohio Man Convicted in Antisemitic Assault at Large After Failing to Surrender to Prison Authorities

Fighting Picks Up in Afghanistan After Talks Collapse

Airstrikes in Syria Truce Zone Resume Overnight: Opposition, Residents

September 11, 2019 1:26 pm
0

Ohio Man Convicted in Antisemitic Assault at Large After Failing to Surrender to Prison Authorities

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Izmir Ali Koch, currently a fugitive from justice after being convicted of an antisemitic assault in Symmes Township, Ohio. Photo: FBI.

A man who committed an antisemitic assault in Symmes Township, Ohio, is now at large after failing to surrender to prison authorities.

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Izmir Ali Koch, 34, was convicted of beating a man outside a restaurant after voicing a series of antisemitic threats.

On Feb. 4, 2017, Koch began shouting that he hated Jews and “wanted to slaughter them.”

He asked a group of people, “Who is a Jew?” One man, who was not in fact Jewish, replied that he was. Koch then assaulted him and beat him to the ground, causing facial fractures.

The victim has relocated for fear that he will attacked again by Koch or his “associates.”

Prosecutors pointed out that Koch had shown no remorse whatsoever, saying, “Koch denies yelling antisemitic remarks, denies attacking the victim, denies lying to the FBI, and even denies that the victim and witnesses in this case experienced fear.”

Koch was convicted on federal hate crimes charges and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. However, the judge permitted him to self-surrender.

Prosecutors criticized this decision, saying that Koch was financially capable of flight, but the decision stood.

Koch was supposed to report to prison on August 16, but did not do so. He is now wanted by the FBI.

Information on his location can be conveyed to the FBI by calling 513-421-4310.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.