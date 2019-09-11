Ohio Man Convicted in Antisemitic Assault at Large After Failing to Surrender to Prison Authorities

A man who committed an antisemitic assault in Symmes Township, Ohio, is now at large after failing to surrender to prison authorities.

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Izmir Ali Koch, 34, was convicted of beating a man outside a restaurant after voicing a series of antisemitic threats.

On Feb. 4, 2017, Koch began shouting that he hated Jews and “wanted to slaughter them.”

He asked a group of people, “Who is a Jew?” One man, who was not in fact Jewish, replied that he was. Koch then assaulted him and beat him to the ground, causing facial fractures.

The victim has relocated for fear that he will attacked again by Koch or his “associates.”

Prosecutors pointed out that Koch had shown no remorse whatsoever, saying, “Koch denies yelling antisemitic remarks, denies attacking the victim, denies lying to the FBI, and even denies that the victim and witnesses in this case experienced fear.”

Koch was convicted on federal hate crimes charges and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. However, the judge permitted him to self-surrender.

Prosecutors criticized this decision, saying that Koch was financially capable of flight, but the decision stood.

Koch was supposed to report to prison on August 16, but did not do so. He is now wanted by the FBI.

Information on his location can be conveyed to the FBI by calling 513-421-4310.