September 11, 2019 10:38 am
UK Raised Concerns With Iran Over Detained Dual Nationals: Statement

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Dan Kitwood / Pool via Reuters.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab raised concerns about the number of dual-nationality Britons detained in Iran and the conditions in which they were being held, a Foreign Office statement said on Wednesday.

“The Foreign Secretary met the Iranian Ambassador this morning and raised serious concerns about the number of dual national citizens detained by Iran and their conditions of detention,” the Foreign Office statement said.

