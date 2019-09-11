With New Book Out, Sen. Bennet Talks Foreign Policy, Middle East, Nuclear Capabilities

Additionally, there was no vote on the deal itself; rather, Senate Democrats stopped in September 2015 a Republican resolution to block the nuclear deal as a procedural vote fell short of the 60 needed to end a filibuster.

Security Studies Group senior fellow Matt Brodsky told JNS that “the breakout time was around two years.”

“In reality, we on the right knew it was much less and constantly shrinking. [President Barack] Obama only decided that he would say it’s currently at two to three months once he wanted to sell how ‘good’ the Iran deal was,” he continued. “On that however, he has a point. Iran was believed to be two to three months away from a breakout nuclear-weapons option. They sold the [Iran deal] as something that would keep Iran one year away.”

“But again, the problem there is that it assumed Iran wasn’t cheating on the side of the agreement (and we know from Israel that were and are) and Iran’s larger than allowed stockpiles of enriched uranium and more advanced centrifuges also shrink the breakout time.”

Bennet also said, “I think very unfortunately we’ve now been put in the position of putting the Iranians in the position to decide how provocative they want to be and where they want to draw the lines. And they’re not surprisingly being provocative.”

He mentioned “the conventional threat they pose to Israel and the conventional threat they pose to the region and to the US” in that it “would be far worse backstopped by the possibility of their acquiring a nuclear weapon than not acquiring a nuclear weapon.”

“Now we find ourselves in a position of their beginning to enrich again,” he continued. “We’ve also see this daylight between ourselves and our allies who negotiated this deal. I don’t think any of that is good for the United States and for our strategic interests in the region.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency warned on Monday that Iran has been installing dozens of advanced centrifuges to accelerate uranium enrichment, violating the nuclear accord. In July, the IAEA confirmed that the regime surpassed the uranium-enrichment limit under the agreement.

Regarding whether he’d keep both the US embassy in Jerusalem, where it was relocated from Tel Aviv in May 2018, and the US recognition of the Golan Heights from last March, Bennet said: “I’ll get back to you on the other two questions. I want to give you a considered answer.”

Bennet did not qualify for Thursday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate.