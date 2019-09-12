British TV Star Discusses Online Abuse After Criticizing Antisemitism in UK Labour Party

A British television star has been subjected to “disgusting bullying” online due to her criticism of antisemitism in the UK Labour Party.

Tracy Ann Oberman starred in the long-running TV show “EastEnders,” and has been outspoken on Twitter against Jew-hatred.

In particular, she went after a BBC commentator who praised a woman who desecrated a wall of the Warsaw Ghetto by painting on it, “Free Gaza and Palestine.”

The Daily Mail quoted Oberman as saying, “The abuse was incredible. I had never had a single negative comment on Twitter. The abuse was prolific.”

“To be told ‘your family didn’t really die in the Holocaust, you made it up’ — disgusting,” she said.

Along with television host Rachel Riley, who is also outspoken on Labour antisemitism, Oberman said she got little support in the face of the online abuse.

“When you find something you’re truly passionate in and want to speak out on, often men will try and silence us and intimidate us,” she stated.

“That’s the problem, when organizations don’t police their own people and their own employees,” she added. “Myself and Rachel Riley did really look for someone to slap the wrist of somebody, but it didn’t happen.”