Thursday, September 12th | 12 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Denies Report of Israeli Spy Operation in US

Christian Evangelicals Harvest Land in Settlements Israel Hopes to Annex

With Gaza War Talk, Russia Visit, Netanyahu Fights on in Election Race

Syrian Rebels Say Russian-Backed Forces Prepare to Resume Offensive

With Jordan Valley Announcement, Netanyahu Seeks Again to Outmaneuver Political Opponents

Netanyahu: US Recognition of Strategic Areas is ‘Changing the Course of Jewish History’

Ceremony at Living Memorial Site in Jerusalem Pays Tribute to 9/11 Victims

Netanyahu Sees US Staying ‘Very, Very Tough’ on Iran Despite Bolton Ouster

Amazon to Officially Launch in Israel After Sept. 17 Elections

Defying Trump, US Senators Renew Pressure on Saudis With Focus on Yemen: Letter

September 12, 2019 10:20 am
0

Israel’s Tech Brand Succeeds Where its Political Brand Fails, Says Oxx Founder

avatar by Omer Kabir / CTech

Participants at the DLD Tel Aviv Digital Conference, Israel’s largest international high-tech gathering, held at the Old Train Station complex in Tel Aviv on Sept. 6, 2017. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

CTech – When Israeli companies become more relaxed and American in their attitude, it is a sign of maturity, according to Richard Anton, founder and general partner at London and Stockholm-based growth capital firm Oxx. Anton spoke in a chat with Jonathan Medved, founder and CEO of Jerusalem-based equity crowdfunding company OurCrowd, at Calcalist’s third annual Mind the Tech conference in London Thursday.

British people are often uncomfortable with Israeli startups due to differences in attitude, but both countries have plenty in common, Anton said, listing their deep relationship with the US, their centralized market, and their strong entrepreneurial culture. A big difference is that Israeli entrepreneurs get a head start in the army in terms of experience, that Israeli universities are more focused on entrepreneurship, and that Israel has a dense investment ecosystem, he said.

The UK has an advanced consumer market and a large financial system, and it is also the only country except the US to have scientific universities ranked in the top 10, but it is disadvantaged when it comes to investments, Anton said.

The Israeli brand might have bad political connotations in a lot of countries, but when it comes to technology it is considered very prestigious, Anton said. Regarding the challenges Israeli startups face during their growth stage, he said that there are only two markets that really support growth companies — the US and China. To create a big global company, access to the US is required, he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.