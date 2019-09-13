Friday, September 13th | 13 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amid Ongoing Gaza Tensions, 5,000 Palestinians Riot on Border With Israel

British War Graves in the Netherlands Defaced With Swastikas

Controversial YouTube Star, PewDiePie, Rescinds $50,000 Pledge to ADL

Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Drops Hebrew Phrase, ‘Baruch HaShem,’ in Post-Presidential Debate Interview

Suspect Arrested in Recent Brutal Antisemitic Attack in Crown Heights

Actress Debra Messing Talks About Judaism, Playing a Jewish Character on ‘Will & Grace’

Mobile Urinalysis Startup Healthy.io Raises $60 Million

Three Tech Fields Can Disrupt the Travel Industry, Says El Al Exec

IDF’s Naval-Training Personnel Offer Glimpse Into World of Advanced Submarine Warfare

US State Department Announces Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues

September 13, 2019 4:12 pm
0

Amid Ongoing Gaza Tensions, 5,000 Palestinians Riot on Border With Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

A demonstration on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, March 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

Around 5,000 Palestinians rioted at three locations on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, the IDF said.

The rioters threw improvised explosive devices, firebombs and rocks at Israeli troops and damaged the border fence in several spots.

IDF troops responded with riot-dispersal means. Health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza said 55 demonstrators were injured, including 29 by live fire.

Border violence has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” protests began in March 2018.

Related coverage

September 13, 2019 10:47 am
0

Mobile Urinalysis Startup Healthy.io Raises $60 Million

JNS.org - Tel Aviv-based mobile health startup Healthy.io Ltd. announced on Thursday the closing of a $60 million series C...

When asked on Thursday about continued sporadic rocket fire from Gaza, including several such incidents this past week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — who is facing a stiff challenge from ex-IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White alliance, in the Knesset elections that will take place on Tuesday — said, “We will probably be forced, there’ll be no choice, to enter into a campaign, a war, in Gaza.”

He added, however, that he would not risk soldiers’ and civilians’ lives “just to get applause,” and he was vague about when any such operation might start.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.