September 13, 2019 9:24 am
European Powers Concerned by Netanyahu Annexation Plans

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud Party head Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media at the Knesset on May 27, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Five major European nations said they were deeply concerned about Israel‘s announcement of its intention to annex areas of the West Bank.

“This would, if implemented, constitute a serious breach of international law,” the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday on Twitter.

“France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom will continue to call on all parties to refrain from actions in contravention of international law which would imperil the viability of a two-state solution, based on the 1967 lines, and make it harder to achieve a just and lasting peace,” the ministry’s statement said.

It added that Israel had the right to security and strongly condemned recent attacks from the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministry later added the statement was first issued late on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week announced his intention to annex the Jordan Valley, a large swathe of the West Bank, if he wins a closely-contested election next week

