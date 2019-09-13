Friday, September 13th | 14 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amid Ongoing Gaza Tensions, 5,000 Palestinians Riot on Border With Israel

British War Graves in the Netherlands Defaced With Swastikas

Controversial YouTube Star, PewDiePie, Rescinds $50,000 Pledge to ADL

Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Drops Hebrew Phrase, ‘Baruch HaShem,’ in Post-Presidential Debate Interview

Suspect Arrested in Recent Brutal Antisemitic Attack in Crown Heights

Actress Debra Messing Talks About Judaism, Playing a Jewish Character on ‘Will & Grace’

Mobile Urinalysis Startup Healthy.io Raises $60 Million

Three Tech Fields Can Disrupt the Travel Industry, Says El Al Exec

IDF’s Naval-Training Personnel Offer Glimpse Into World of Advanced Submarine Warfare

US State Department Announces Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues

September 13, 2019 1:24 pm
0

Suspect Arrested in Recent Brutal Antisemitic Attack in Crown Heights

avatar by David Gerstman

The brick used in the Aug. 27 assault. Photo: Screenshot.

A suspect has been arrested for a brutal assault of a 63-year-old Jewish man in August, ABC 11 reported Thursday.

Oniel Gilbourne,26, was charged with the Aug. 27 attack on Abraham Gopin who was taking a morning walk in Lincoln Terrace Park.

Gopin was punched and hit with a large brick. He suffered a cut to his forehead, a broken nose and two of his front teeth were knocked out. He was treated at Maimonides Medical Center and later released.

Gilbourne was reportedly hospitalized following his arrest, but police gave no further information about his condition. He is facing charges of assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon for his role in the attack.

Related coverage

September 13, 2019 3:34 pm
0

British War Graves in the Netherlands Defaced With Swastikas

A number of gravestones of British and Commonwealth World War II soldiers in the Netherlands have been defaced with swastikas...

Gopin said that initially, he had sought to defend himself and that “it was a fight for several minutes.” However, he said that his assailant was “determined to kill, no question.”

The August attack came amid an increase of attacks on Jewish residents of New York.

Shortly after the attack, Rabbi Eli Cohen, the executive director of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council characterized the attacks as “a disturbing trend.”

“I don’t think there’s one particular cause that’s underlying what’s going on,” Cohen told The Algemeiner. “But statistics don’t lie, and we have seen an increase in incidents over the past year and a half.”

According to Benny Friedman, Gopin’s son-in-law, the victim heard his attacker yell, “Dirty Jew,” at him. Friedman said that the slur “makes it very painful.”

“My father-in-law has a big beard,” he added. “My father-in-law is very easily identifiable as a Hasidic Jew. My father-in-law speaks English with a very heavy Israeli accent.”

ABC reported that NYPD data showed there were 145 antisemitic hate-crime complaints from January 1 to August 25 this year. That is an increase from 88 during the same period in 2018.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.