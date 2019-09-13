Trump Administration Assures ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign on Iran in Force

JNS.org – The Trump administration assured on Thursday that its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran will continue, said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin amid mixed signals that US President Donald Trump could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions and could even relax some sanctions in exchange for negotiations—both possibilities the secretary rejected.

In a CNBC interview, Mnuchin said that even with the Tuesday ouster of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, the administration is “executing on a maximum pressure strategy against Iran.”

“There’s no question it’s working,” he added.

Mnuchin also said, “We have cut off their money, and that’s the reason why, if they do come back to the negotiation table, they’re coming back.”

