US State Department Announces Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues

JNS.org – The US State Department announced on Thursday that Cherrie Daniels has been tapped to be its Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues.

Founded in 1999, the Office of the Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues “develops and implements US policy to return Holocaust-era assets to their rightful owners, secure compensation for Nazi-era wrongs, and ensure that the Holocaust is remembered and commemorated appropriately,” according to the State Department website.

The special envoy will also work on State’s efforts to combat antisemitism, said department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“Her assignment underscores the secretary’s commitment to the importance of resolving outstanding issues of the past,” said Ortagus.

