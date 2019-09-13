Friday, September 13th | 13 Elul 5779

September 13, 2019 10:26 am
US State Department Announces Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues

avatar by JNS.org

US Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Cherrie Daniels. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – The US State Department announced on Thursday that Cherrie Daniels has been tapped to be its Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues.

Founded in 1999, the Office of the Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues “develops and implements US policy to return Holocaust-era assets to their rightful owners, secure compensation for Nazi-era wrongs, and ensure that the Holocaust is remembered and commemorated appropriately,” according to the State Department website.

The special envoy will also work on State’s efforts to combat antisemitism, said department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“Her assignment underscores the secretary’s commitment to the importance of resolving outstanding issues of the past,” said Ortagus.

September 13, 2019 2:14 pm
0

Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Drops Hebrew Phrase, 'Baruch HaShem,' in Post-Presidential Debate Interview

Democratic presidential candidate Corey Booker dropped a Hebrew phrase during an ABC interview following Thursday's debate in Houston. "Thank God, baruch...

