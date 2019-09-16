Monday, September 16th | 16 Elul 5779

September 16, 2019 1:12 pm
France’s Macron Concerned Over Israeli Comments on Annexation: Elysee

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

French President Emmanuel Macron addressing the annual dinner of Jewish organization CRIF in Paris. Photo: Reuters / Ludovic Marin.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordan’s King Abdallah expressed their shared concern on Monday over Israeli comments on the annexation of Palestinian territories, the French presidency said in a statement.

“They reaffirmed there was no alternative to the two-states solution and have agreed to stay in close contact over the coming weeks to avoid any dangerous escalation of tensions,” added the Elysee.

